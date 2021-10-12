CCR publishes reasoning for its September 28 ruling: Lawmakers’ facsimile signatures for censure motion are valid
Oct 12, 2021
CCR publishes reasoning for its September 28 ruling: Lawmakers’ facsimile signatures for censure motion are valid.
The Constitutional Court argues that the lawmakers can submit their signatures for the initiation of a censure motion both in original and in copy by telex/fax/photocopier/scanner/photograph, stressing that checking whether signature lists bear erasure traces or underlines does not fall under (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]