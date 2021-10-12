Eglo Romania Plans to Open Own Showrooms in Cities with at Least 200,000 Residents



The Romanian arm of Eglo Leuchten Austria, one of the world’s leading lighting producers, wants to open own showrooms in Romanian cities with at least 200,000 inhabitants and on the short term is looking at Moldavia region and at southern Romania, explained Catalin Dumitrascu, general manager of (...)