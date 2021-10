Leoni Seeks to Hire 114 People for Bistrita Plant

Leoni Seeks to Hire 114 People for Bistrita Plant. Bistrita-based automotive industry wiring producer Leoni Wiring Systems Ro, part of Germany’s group Leoni, is recruiting 114 people, with most available jobs being opened for unskilled workers, but also for engineers or programmers. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]