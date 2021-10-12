Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos : We aim to prepare fast a Gov’t; we will appeal to the coalition partners – PNL,UDMR, minorities. We have no intention to negotiate majority with PSD, AUR, we’re not compatible



Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos : We aim to prepare fast a Gov’t; we will appeal to the coalition partners – PNL,UDMR, minorities. We have no intention to negotiate majority with PSD, AUR, we’re not compatible.

Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos of the Save Romania Union (USR) said on Tuesday that his aim is fast preparing a government to handle crisis, for which he will reach out to the party’s coalition partners – the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), (...)