October 12, 2021

TBI Bank extends its partnership with Gomag eCommerce platform and offers ”buy now, pay later” solutions to retailers with online and physical presence
TBI Bank extends its partnership with Gomag eCommerce platform and offers ”buy now, pay later” solutions to retailers with online and physical presence.

TBI Bank, the fastest growing phygital lender in the South-Eastern Europe region, partners with the Gomag eCommerce platform to provide an all-in-one digital solution to offline and online retailers. As part of this partnership, all retailers, be it of electronics, fashion, furniture, home (...)

IMF: Romania's economy grows by 7% this year, but its CA gap widens as well The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its forecast for Romania’s economy upwards to 7% under its October 12 World Economic Outlook (WEO), up from 6% envisaged under its spring forecast round. Nothing surprising, the figure is in line with the Government’s expectations and the latest (...)

Dan Sucu and Conadi to Start Work on Third Phase of Arcadia Apartments Domenii Businessman Dan Sucu and Conadi are getting ready to start construction on the third phase of the Arcadia Apartments Domenii residential project in Bucharest.

Textile Maker Pandora Prod Sole Romanian Supplier of Japan's Uniqlo Owner Textile manufacturer Pandora Prod in Focsani is the only Romanian supplier of clothing to Japan’s Fast Retailing fashion group, mainly known for the Uniqlo brand.

Nidec Oradea Triples Profit in 2020 Electric motor plant Nidec in Oradea, held by Japan’s Nidec group, posted RON134.6 million (EUR27.9 million) revenue in 2020, 17% lower than the RON163.6 million (EUR34.5 million) in 2019, Finance Ministry data show.

Poland's Amrest Group Expanded Romanian Network with Two Restaurants in H1 Poland’s Amrest group expanded its Romanian network with two locations, a Burger King restaurant and a Starbucks coffee shop for a total of 62 in the first half.

Gheorghita: Romania's COVID-19 vaccination coverage is about 30 pct Romania’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the total 19.3 million strong population is about 30 percent, head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita informed on Tuesday. “The national vaccination coverage of the total resident population, ie (...)

Aforti Holding's First Bond Issue Worth RON2M Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Oct 12 The first bond issue of Polish company Aforti Holding started trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, on October 12.

 


