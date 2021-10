Affidea Romania opens EUR 2.7 mln medical center in Cluj

Affidea Romania opens EUR 2.7 mln medical center in Cluj. Affidea Romania, the local subsidiary of the European provider of imaging, outpatient, nuclear medicine and cancer treatment services, opened a medical center in Cluj after a EUR 2.7 million investment. Affidea | Hiperdia Medical Center is the company's largest unit in the city and the third (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]