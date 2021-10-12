Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest



Romania photo of the day: Ambulances queuing to drop COVID-19 patients at the biggest hospital in Bucharest.

Dozens of ambulances were waiting in line to drop COVID-19 patients at the emergency ward of the biggest hospital in Bucharest on Monday, October 11. (Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea) The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit Romania stronger than the previous ones after the (...)