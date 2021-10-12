GCS: Romania registers record number of COVID-19 new cases-16.743 following over 79.500 tests performed in the last 24 hours



A number of 16,743 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, with over 79,500 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday. As of Tuesday, 1,382,531 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in (...)