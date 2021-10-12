Orban: Neither PNL nor other parties will endorse Ciolos Gov’t; President’s decision – a bluff
Oct 12, 2021
Chamber Speaker Ludovic Orban on Tuesday labelled as a “bluff” the decision of President Klaus Iohannis to appoint Dacian Ciolos as candidate for the prime minister office, saying that no party would endorse a government headed by the latter. “Unfortunately, the decision the president made (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]