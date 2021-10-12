Nidec Oradea Triples Profit in 2020Electric motor plant Nidec in Oradea, held by Japan’s Nidec group, posted RON134.6 million (EUR27.9 million) revenue in 2020, 17% lower than the RON163.6 million (EUR34.5 million) in 2019, Finance Ministry data show.
Gheorghita: Romania's COVID-19 vaccination coverage is about 30 pctRomania’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the total 19.3 million strong population is about 30 percent, head of the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), doctor Valeriu Gheorghita informed on Tuesday. “The national vaccination coverage of the total resident population, ie (...)