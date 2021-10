LaDoiPasi Franchise Store Chain Expands By 22 New Units

LaDoiPasi Franchise Store Chain Expands By 22 New Units. Franchised store chain LaDoiPasi (Two Steps Away), developed by Germany’s METRO Cash&Carry, is extending today (October 12) by 22 new units, on the occasion of the Own Business Day organized annually by Metro Group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]