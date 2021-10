E-grocery marketplace Everli to expand to Romania

E-grocery marketplace Everli to expand to Romania. Everli, the marketplace for online grocery shopping, announced plans to expand into Germany and Romania in early 2022. The announcement follows the company's recent Series C USD 100m investment round and a period of rapid growth, Everli said in a release. Everli plans to bring its supermarket