Aforti Holding’s First Bond Issue Worth RON2M Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Oct 12

Aforti Holding’s First Bond Issue Worth RON2M Starts Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange On Oct 12. The first bond issue of Polish company Aforti Holding started trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the stock market symbol AFH25, on October 12. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]