Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people

Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people. We're inviting our readers to share their stories and tell the world what Romania means to them. Joseph (Joe) Long, an American who moved to Romania about eight months ago, has decided to join our campaign and fill in the questionnaire here. Below is his Romanian story. Joe Long arrived in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]