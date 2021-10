Nidec Oradea Triples Profit in 2020

Electric motor plant Nidec in Oradea, held by Japan's Nidec group, posted RON134.6 million (EUR27.9 million) revenue in 2020, 17% lower than the RON163.6 million (EUR34.5 million) in 2019, Finance Ministry data show.