Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s National Arena ready to host biggest esports competition in the world

Romania photo of the day: Bucharest’s National Arena ready to host biggest esports competition in the world. The International Main Event kicked off at Bucharest’s National Arena on Tuesday, October 12 (Photo source: Dota 2 Facebook page). This is the biggest esports competition in the world in terms of viewership and prizes. In the main event, the best DOTA 2 teams in the world face each other in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]