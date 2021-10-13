More Romanians accept to vaccinate, but it’s too late to stop the fourth wave



The number of Romanians accepting to vaccinate against Covid-19 has visibly increased since the beginning of the fourth wave toward the end of September, but the share of the population immunised by vaccination has not yet increased given the time lag needed to acquire immunity. Under these (...)