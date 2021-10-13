Romania's Romgaz expects to complete 430MW power plant at Iernut at the end of 2022

Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz is analyzing the possibility of concluding a new contract with the consortium formed by Romelectro and Duro Felguera for the completion of the Iernut power plant (430MW), Romgaz's general manager, Aristotel Jude, told lawmakers on October 12. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]