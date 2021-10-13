Coalitia pentru Dezvoltarea Romaniei argues for capping social security contributions

Coalitia pentru Dezvoltarea Romaniei argues for capping social security contributions. Coalitia pentru Dezvoltarea Romaniei (CDR), a private, non-political initiative gathering the most representative organizations for the business environment in Romania, was at the origin of the controversial idea floated by dismissed finance minister Dan Valceanu of capping the social security (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]