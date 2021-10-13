Romania’s emergency services inspectorate selects Lockheed Martin for helicopter contract

Romania’s emergency services inspectorate selects Lockheed Martin for helicopter contract. Romania’s General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) on September 17 selected Polish manufacturer PZL Mielec, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, to provide 12 helicopters under a contract of almost EUR 273 mln. The Italian company Leonardo already challenged the result of the auction, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]