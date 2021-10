Romanian wages up only 1.2% YoY in real terms as of August

The net average wage has decreased for two consecutive months in July and August, while the annual inflation has advanced. This resulted in a modest 1.2% YoY real annual advance of employees' net earnings, not far from the 0.2% advance in July. In absolute terms, the net average wage reached