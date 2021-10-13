Romania’s electricity production, consumption back to pre-crisis levels

Romania’s electricity production, consumption back to pre-crisis levels. The production of electricity in Romania lagged by 0.6% in January-August this year, compared to the same period of 2019, reaching 40.3 TWh. For comparison, the consumption increased by 0.2% to 37.1 TWh, resulting in slightly wider net imports (still only 1.4% of the domestic production). On (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]