Dr. Fischer Dental Wants to Raise Btw RON5.1M and RON6.25M via Private Stock Placement. Dr. Fischer Dental, the leading producer on Romania’s dental works market, controlled by doctor Antoaneta Fischer, is readying to list on the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange by end-2021 through a private stock placement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]