Oltina Reports RON499.4M Turnover in 2020, Up 17% From 2019

Oltina Reports RON499.4M Turnover in 2020, Up 17% From 2019. Oltina Impex Prod Com, a major Romanian-owned company in the milling and bakery industry, in 2020 posted turnover worth RON499.4 million (EUR103.6 million), 17% higher than in 2019, in line with Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]