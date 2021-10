Hervis Romania Posts RON234M Turnover in 2020, Down 7% YOY

Hervis Romania Posts RON234M Turnover in 2020, Down 7% YOY. Sporting goods retailer Hervis Romania in 2020 generated turnover worth RON234 million, 7% lower than in 2019. In 2020, non-essential physical stores shut down for several months, so that fashion, sporting goods or cosmetics retailers relied only on the online segment during that (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]