Builder Taffo Expects 21% Turnover Growth in 2021 YOY. Taffo, a Baia Mare-based building company owned by three shareholders, expects turnover to rise by 70% in 2021 on the year on the basis of construction sites underway. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]