Campeador contracts a financing of EUR 4.5 million from CEC Bank for a residential project in Timisoara

Campeador contracts a financing of EUR 4.5 million from CEC Bank for a residential project in Timisoara. The financing will be used for the development of Campeador City’s first phase, which will include 190 apartments, set to be delivered in April 2022 Campeador City will be one of the most important residential projects in Timisoara, with eight blocks of flats and one office building The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]