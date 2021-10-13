Ocean Credit targets 2.000 customers in 2021 for a Revolving line of credit that can be accessed from any debit card, thus eliminating the need for quick loans or credit cards



Ocean Credit targets 2.000 customers in 2021 for a Revolving line of credit that can be accessed from any debit card, thus eliminating the need for quick loans or credit cards.

Delfin, a Revolving line of credit available 100% online on any salary card, in only a few minutes The customers reimburse a minimum monthly payment and a fixed cost only for the days when they used the money Customers do not pay cash withdrawal fees, file analysis, issuance, repayment or... (...)