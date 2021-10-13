Romania receives about 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies from Italy to treat COVID-19 patients

A C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force transported about 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies from Milan to Romania on October 12. The doses came from the Lombardy Region's stocks, and the aid offered by Italy came at the request of the Romanian authorities. The flight was made as (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]