Romania’s biggest online retailer sets date for Black Friday 2021

Romania’s biggest online retailer sets date for Black Friday 2021. eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, announced that the 2021 Black Friday sales event would take place on Friday, November 12. The retailer said that this year’s shopping event would come with new categories of products and flexible delivery options. “This year, customers will have […] (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]