GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 15.733 following almost 70.000 tests nationwide in past 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rise by 15.733 following almost 70.000 tests nationwide in past 24 hours. As many as 15,733 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following almost 70,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]