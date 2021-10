BRD Pensii Joins Shareholding Structure Of Nuclearelectrica Via RON15M Investment

BRD Pensii Joins Shareholding Structure Of Nuclearelectrica Via RON15M Investment. BRD Pensii, which manages private pension fund BRD Pensii, joined the shareholding structure of Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) through an investment worth nearly RON15 million at end-June 2021, per data from the half-year financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]