Scandia Food Sibiu Buys Frozen Food Factory In Ilfov County; Enters New Market Segment. Scandia Food, the largest canned food companies in Romania, is entering a new market segment by acquiring a factory manufacturing frozen meat-based food products, which will be incorporated under the new entity Scandia Food Frozen. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]