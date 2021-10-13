JLL: Commercial Real Estate Deals In Romania Drop 29% To EUR570M In Jan-Sept 2021

The volume of commercial real estate deals, which include office, retail, industrial and logistical projects and hotels, reached as much as EUR570 million in the first nine months of 2021, lower by 29% than the EUR890 million level reported in the same period in 2020, per a survey by real (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]