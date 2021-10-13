Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos meets PNL, UDMR chairmen in an attempt to rebuild the ruling coalition. Discussions will be resumed on Friday



Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos meets PNL, UDMR chairmen in an attempt to rebuild the ruling coalition. Discussions will be resumed on Friday.

Prime Minister-designate and Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dacian Ciolos met on Wednesday at the PNL premises with the leaders of the National Liberal Party Florin Citu, the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor, and the parliamentary group of national minorities, (...)