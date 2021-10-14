Italy offers Romania important support in the COVID-19 treatment: 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies arrived from Milan

Italy offers Romania important support in the COVID-19 treatment: 5,200 doses of monoclonal antibodies arrived from Milan. Romania's Acting Health Minister Cseke Attila says that Wednesday criteria for the monoclonal antibodies therapy used in mild cases of COVID-19, will be published in the Official Journal. A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force brought on Tuesday evening from Milan approximately