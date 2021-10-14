Orban resigns as Chamber Speaker: PNL, a house that has caught fire and in which the fire is extinguished with a teaspoon of water



Liberal Deputy Ludovic Orban on Wednesday informs that he has resigned as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. “Five minutes ago I have written my resignation and I have submitted it to the Standing Bureau and the Secretariat General of the Chamber of Deputies,” Orban informed at the Parliament (...)