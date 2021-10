Hungary sends aid and accepts Covid-19 patients from Romania

Hungary sends aid and accepts Covid-19 patients from Romania. Hungary will help Romania treat 50 Covid-19 patients in need of intensive care, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjart said, as quoted by Reuters and MTI on Wednesday, Agerpres reported. Szijjarto said the 50 people would be treated in two hospitals in Hungary, and the two countries will (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]