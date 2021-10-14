Value of deals with real estate projects in Romania shrinks by 29% in 2021



Value of deals with real estate projects in Romania shrinks by 29% in 2021.

The value of investments with real estate projects in Romania contracted by 29% to EUR 570 mln in January-September, compared to the same period last year, according to consultancy firm JLL. The prices, measured by the prime yields, have, on the other hand, increased driven by regional trends (...)