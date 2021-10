FMCG Sales in Romania Grow by 13% in Summer 2021 from Year-Earlier Period

FMCG Sales in Romania Grow by 13% in Summer 2021 from Year-Earlier Period. Consumer goods sales rose by 13% in the summer of 2021 against the same months of last year. Bucharest and Ilfov posted half this pace, reveals an analysis by RetailZoom market research firm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]