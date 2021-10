DGH Log & Sped Sees Turnover Rise by 18% in 2021

DGH Log & Sped Sees Turnover Rise by 18% in 2021. DGH Log & Sped forwarding company, one of the biggest domestically, posted two-digit turnover growth in the first nine months of this year and estimates it will end 2021 with an increase of around 18%, according to the company’s (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]