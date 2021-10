Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Turnover Up 24% to RON396.6M in 1H/2021

Cigarette Wholesaler Punctual Comimpex Turnover Up 24% to RON396.6M in 1H/2021. Cluj-Napoca-based cigarette wholesaler Punctual Comimpex, owned by entrepreneur Vasile Muresan, in the first half of this year posted turnover worth RON396.6 million (EUR80.1 million), up 24% from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]