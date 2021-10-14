Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
A reporter of the investigative publication Recorder unveiled, upon an undercover operation, the corruption within the Orthodox Church that spends huge discretionary amounts of public money (RON 1.3 bln over past 13 years in Bucharest alone) through a handful of handpicked contractors, all of (...)
