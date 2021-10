Visual Fan Stakeholders Clear Share Capital Hike by 5 Free Shares per Owned Share

Visual Fan Stakeholders Clear Share Capital Hike by 5 Free Shares per Owned Share. The management board of Visual Fan (ALW.RO), the company that owns electronic devices brand Allview, approved the company’s share capital raise by RON550,000, via the issue of 5,555,500 new shares with a face value of RON0,1/share. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]