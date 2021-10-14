|
|
|
(P) JD Agro Cocora continues the series of ambitious expansion projects
Oct 14, 2021
(P) JD Agro Cocora continues the series of ambitious expansion projects.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
BNR: Annual Inflation Rate to Probably Rise to Much Higher Values Than Anticipated
The annual inflation rate would probably rise over the short time horizon to much higher values than those anticipated in the August forecast, which had indicated a 5.6% in December 2021 and levels of around 3.4% starting the third quarter of 2022, Romania’s central bank (BNR) Board members said (...)
BNR Warns About Fiscal Policy Stance
Romania’s central bank (BNR) warns about the Government’s fiscal policy stance, which is likely to jeopardize budget consolidation. Romania has a high budget deficit, which will be very difficult to curb, since the budget has high permanent expenditures, Romania’s central bank Board said during (...)
EY: Global IPO Market Kept Booming In Q3/2021- Most Active Quarter In Last 20 Years
The global IPO (initial public offering) market continued to boom through the third quarter of 2021, resulting in the most active third quarter by deal numbers and proceeds in the last 20 years, according to the EY IPO Q3 2021 (...)
Dent Estet, Part Of MedLife Group, Acquires Majority Stake Of 60% In Stomestet Cluj
Dent Estet, the established market leader in the field of dentistry services in Romania, part of MedLife Medical System, has acquired the majority stake of 60% of the shares of Stomestet Cluj, one of the leading dental clinics in central region of (...)
Bucharest subway hosts campaign promoting Spanish literature
The Bucharest subway will host, starting October 15, a campaign aimed at promoting Spanish literature. As part of the project, the trains running on the subway’s Line 1 and 3 will exhibit posters with selections from the works of authors Carlos Ruiz Zafón, Arturo Pérez Reverte and María Dueñas, (...)
Western RO: Garbine Muguruza to play in Transylvania Open
Garbiñe Muguruza, currently No. 6 in the WTA singles chart, will play in the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, the tournament’s organizers announced. Transylvania Open WTA250 brings to Cluj players such as Simona Halep, this year’s US Open champion Emma Răducanu, Belgian Elise Mertens (WTA 18), (...)
Romanian Tech Startup Tailent Announces Expansion Into Portugal
Tailent, the Romanian tech company known for democratizing access to Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, continues to expand globally and is entering the Portuguese market through a partnership with integrated management solutions provider (...)
|