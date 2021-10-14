IMMUNE Building Standard™ marks a new major expansion milestone: The world’s first certified residential building unveiled

IMMUNE Building Standard™ marks a new major expansion milestone: The world’s first certified residential building unveiled. The IMMUNE Building Standard™, launched last year at the initiative of Romanian-based company Genesis Property with the purpose of combating the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, expands beyond offices and industrial spaces to also cover residential buildings. This move reflects strong (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]