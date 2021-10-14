Interbrands Orbico becomes the largest distributor of consumer goods in Romania, with a turnover of 800 million euros



Interbrands Orbico becomes the largest distributor of consumer goods in Romania, with a turnover of 800 million euros.

The Orbico Group, owned by Croatian businessman Branko Roglic, is the market leader in the distribution of consumer goods in Europe, with an annual turnover of approximately 3 billion euros In August 2019, the transaction through which the Orbico Group acquired the majority stake of Interbrands (...)