Insurance company Generali Romania appoints new COO. Ileana Damian has been appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Generali Romania starting October 13. She also joined the insurance company's Board of Directors. Ileana Damian is a specialist with over 16 years of experience in Generali Romania. In her new role, she will coordinate IT, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]