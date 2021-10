Romania’s Total External Debt Up EUR8.4B to EUR135B in January-August

Romania's total external debt increased by EUR8.4 billion to EUR135.2 billion in January-August 2021, of which direct public debt accounted for EUR60.7 billion, EUR3.46 billion more than at the end of last year, when it stood at EUR57.3 billion, Romania's central bank data released on Thursday (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]