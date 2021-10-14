Concert in the dark: Pianist to perform classical music in complete darkness in Brasov and Timisoara



A special event called Unseen. Concert in the Dark will hold editions in Brasov and Timisoara later this month, offering classical music fans the chance to listen to Beethoven, Mozart and Liszt in complete darkness. Romanian-born pianist Florian Mitrea, who made his debut at the Carnegie Hall (...)